Pinky, the Purrminator is NOT a children’s book.

Pinky has but one item on her bucket list: She wants to be the first ever feline contestant on The Price Is Right. After being rescued from a shelter, she wants to meet Drew Carey to thank him for supporting spaying and neutering.

Written by Wendy Fleming Dexter (half of the musical duo Doty & Dexter), “Pinky, the Purrminator” is available on amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com. Or you can find it on Facebook.