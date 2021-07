Silvercreek Restaurant in Urbana always has something incredible on the menu. Today, Chef Ian made huli huli chicken in the ciKitchen. Watch the video above to learn what huli huli means and how the chicken is prepared.

UPCOMING EVENT

Silvercreek is featuring live music on Saturday the 17th from 6 PM till 8 PM with local jazz musician Matthew Storie, as well as an art exhibit of watercolors from established local artist Wanda Cody.

For more details, visit Silvercreek’s website or Facebook page.