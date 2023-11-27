Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT JOINS EASTERN ILLINOIS FOODBANK THIS GIVING TUESDAY TO FEED COMMUNITY DURING “STUFF THE SQUAD” EVENT

This Giving Tuesday, four local law enforcement agencies are teaming up to gather food donations to benefit Eastern Illinois Foodbank (EIF) this holiday season. From 10 AM to 6 PM on Tuesday, November 28, members of the community are encouraged to bring non-perishable food donations to the donation site of their choice to help “stuff the squad” car with meals.

Though the food drive is a friendly competition to see who can raise the most, the departments all have the same goal—to help alleviate hunger in eastern Illinois this holiday season. “Law enforcement in Champaign-Urbana is one team working together to ensure the security of our residents,” said Champaign Police Chief Timothy T. Tyler. “Our mission this giving season is to combat food insecurity and we’re calling in backup from the community to ensure that everyone has safe holidays and a happy new year.”

As the foodbank continues to see a historic and prolonged need, this food drive has a great impact in providing meals to the 100,000 neighbors facing hunger in eastern Illinois. Monetary donations are also welcome, with each dollar providing three meals to the community. Anyone unable to donate in person may make a donation at eifoodbank.org.

WHEN: TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 28 2023 FROM 10 AM – 6 PM

WHERE: multiple donation sites (interview sites marked with asterisks)

CHAMPAIGN POLICE DEPARTMENT

82 E. University Ave.

Champaign, IL 61820

* CHAMPAIGN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE *

204 E. Main St.

Urbana, IL 61801

* UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS POLICE DEPARTMENT *

1800 S. First St. (State Farm Center circle drive)

Champaign, IL 61820

URBANA POLICE DEPARTMENT

203 W. Illinois St. (lot south of farmers market at Lincoln Square Mall)

Urbana, IL 61801

Eastern Illinois Foodbank (EIF) works to alleviate hunger in eastern Illinois as the primary food source to a network of 170 food pantries, agencies, and other programs throughout our 18-county service area. Through these agencies, the Foodbank provides meals to more than 1.5 million people each year. Since 1983, EIF has led the fight against hunger and strengthened communities by providing food access, emergency relief, education, and advocacy to families in east-central Illinois. EIF is a member of Feeding America, Feeding Illinois, the United Way of Coles County, and the United Way of Champaign County. For more information, visit eifoodbank.org.