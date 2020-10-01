Local HVAC company expands reach to new Illinois communities

Mattex is celebrating the acquisition of Rardin Plumbing, Heating and A/C in Mattoon.

Rardin has served the Mattoon community since 2010, with a strength in providing plumbing and sewer services. Together, the two companies will be able to provide the highest quality heating, cooling, plumbing and electrical services to Coles County…while growing their capacity to hire local technicians and invest in the Mattoon community.

Beginning October 1, Rardin Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning will merge into the

Mattex team in a partnership to provide quality solutions to the needs of customers in Mattoon, Charleston, Arthur, Arcola, Sullivan, Neoga and surrounding areas.

Rardin Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning was founded in 2010 by Oscar Rardin, and has enjoyed a prosperous decade serving Coles County. Two employees, including Oscar Rardin, will join the Mattex Service Company team in serving Coles County, effective October 1.

Mattex Service Company, founded in 1994, provides heating, cooling, plumbing and electrical

services for residential and commercial properties. Mattex was founded with the mission of “building loyal customers through excellent customer service.”

Mattex Service Company, 402 S. Staley Rd, Champaign, IL

Rardin Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning (now Mattex), 521 N. 19th Street, Mattoon, IL

http://www.mattexservice.com