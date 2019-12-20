Local Handmade Gift Ideas from Market IN the Square

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Shop local at Market IN the Square! By shopping local you help create jobs, make Urbana a destination, strengthen your community, and find some of the most unique offerings in the city.

Here, you will find an assortment of the best fresh produce, baked goods, meats, cheeses, arts, crafts, and so much more! We welcome you to invest in your community and help our very own entrepreneurs thrive.

Here’s more from Kent Miles:

I offer my customers the proper ways to increase our flowers for their longest enjoyment in their homes and offices. “Should I re-cut the flowers when I get home or can I just put them in a vase of water ? How long will the flower be nice / last? What season are these available? Do you deliver?”

We are a professional specialty cut flower grower, have been growing at our present farm since 1999. Our fresh flower bouquets have a guarantee, our regular customers know how to care for our products to achieve and enjoy the best out of flowers. New customers are given a brief care and handling information and have access to us for any questions that they may have with our products.

Illinois Willows is the longest and largest cut flower grower located in central Illinois.We offer product year round and the extent of products is the most diverse compared to other growers. We sell our to products to floral wholesale houses throughout Illinois, Indiana and Utah. Other avenues are sold to supermarkets, farmers markets, retail florists, home designers, shipping nationwide to wholesale houses. Our products have been shipped to 42 states as of this past November.

Here’s more from Shea with Blue Moon Farm:

We are a year-round diversified organic vegetable farm. We have 10 greenhouses which allows us to produce fresh greens all winter long and sell them at the Market in the Square. We offer a community supported agriculture program which provides community members fresh produce each week for 24 weeks in the summer.



We are a certified organic farm that has been in this community since 1997. We have the only customization community supported agriculture program in our area.

Market IN the Square



Located at Lincoln Square Mall:

Dates and Times:

8a-1p

December 21

8a-12p

January 4, 11, 18, 25

February 1, 8, 15,

March 14, 21

April 4, 11, 18, 25

Urbana Business Association

217-344-3872

111 W Main St.

Urbana IL, 61801