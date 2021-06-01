Local foundation aiming to curb community gun violence

God is RAW Stop the Gun Violence will be held Sunday, August 8, 2021 from 2-6 pm at the Savoy Recreation Center. Registration is free for students 10-18 years of age.

This is a first time community intervention to stop gun violence. The event will put students in a positive and safe environment. It will allow them to participate in activities, while reinforcing that gun violence is not the answer.

To register for this event forms can be picked up and dropped off at: The Urbana Free Library, the Douglas Branch Library or go to https://www.stoptheviolencecu.com to download the registration form.

Registration is limited. The deadline to register is July 6, 2021.

If you have any further questions, please email: stoptheviolence409@gmail.com or visit: https://www.stoptheviolencecu.com

If you would like to donate, please make donations payable to:

The Wayne McClain Pipeline Foundation,

PO Box 3022

Champaign, IL 61826