Local farmers market fighting food insecurity in Central Illinois

In addition to providing the public with access to fresh produce and locally-made products, the Champaign-Urbana Winter Farmer’s Market is working with the Daily Bread Soup Kitchen to tackle food insecurity in C-U.

Today, Kate Metz from Daily Bread joined us to talk about the partnership, along with Lorien from Blue Moon Farm, a vendor at the Winter Market, who donates to the soup kitchen. For more details on these organizations, visit them at their respective websites below:

http://www.bluemoonfarmurbana.com

http://dailybreadsoupkitchen.com

https://www.thelandconnection.org

The Champaign-Urbana Winter Farmer’s Market is every Saturday from November through April from 8am-12pm at the Lincoln Square Mall in Urbana.