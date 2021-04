Jim Kroll understands the need for ending child abuse more than most. Growing up, he experienced it himself. Now, as the General Manager of S&K Buick GMC, Jim is using his platform to raise money for the cause.

For every car sold in the month of April (Child Abuse Prevention Month), S&K is giving $100 to Prevent Child Abuse Illinois.

For more details, visit: https://www.skbuickgmc.com