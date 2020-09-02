Local broadcast company creating nationwide content

Champaign Public Media is an affiliate of the WFMT Radio Network (PBS/Chicago), streaming jazz and arts content 24/7 at http://www.champaignpublicmedia.org. So, when you tune into Champaign Publicmedia.org, you’ll hear deep tracks…not just the hits from Dizzy Gillespie, Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Charlie Parker, Quincy Jones and also the latest in Latin Jazz and other styles of American jazz.

In addition, Champaign Public Media has created a documentary which debuted on public TV in Philadelphia this month called, “ON WITH THE SHOW: THE BUGS BUNNY STORY.” The documentary will air here in Illinois this fall on PBS Peoria.

But why Bugs Bunny?

It’s Bugs Bunny’s 80th anniversary. The documentary provides a retrospective of his influence on American culture, featuring interviews with an Emmy award winning director, Peter Hawley, a Peabody award winning illustrator and a University of Chicago professor. They discussed how the cartoons impacted their lives.

Also included are 12 classical works used in the Bugs Bunny cartoons – Valkeries by Wagner and Rossini for Rabbit of Seville. These works exposed children to classical music. The Illinois Arts Council provided funding for this documentary.

For more information or to make a donation, visit Champaign Public Media’s website or email producer@champaignpublicmedia.org.