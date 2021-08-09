Local beekeepers help keep farmers markets buzzing

It’s tempting for us to think of bees as nothing more than honey-makers. (Or, mean, stingy insects.) But pollinators, most often honey bees, are responsible for one in every three bites of food we eat.

We are inextricably linked to pollinators. Without bees, pollination and reproduction would be nearly impossible for most plant species. It is estimated that 90 percent of the world’s flowering plants depend on pollination for reproduction.

The majority of people do not realize that most of the honey consumed in this country is imported. (The US consumes much more than we produce.) Two Million Blooms specializes in small-batch, raw honey from treatment-free hives. Their honey is derived from the work of local bees visiting local flowers in Champaign-Urbana.

EVENT

Come on out to the Champaign Farmers’ Market (hosted by The Land Connection) Tuesdays from 3-6 pm. By supporting local beekeepers, you’re supporting the relationship between farmers, bees, and the local wilderness that sustains us all.

