Champaign is now the home of a holiday baking champion.

Food Network announced Champaign’s own Julianna Jung as the winner of the 2020 Holiday Baking Championship, despite being the only home baker this season. Jung beat out 11 professionals to win the $25,000 grand prize and says she is still in shock.

Jung is currently a masters student at George Washington University and says the prize money will go toward her tuition.