Custom, creative cookies, cakes and pies are what Brittany Brown from “Brit’s House of Sweets” loves to make…and it shows. After studying at the prestigious Le Cordon Blue culinary school, Brittany now focuses primarily on designing and creating beautiful baked goods for birthdays, graduations, weddings and holidays.

You can find her sweet treats at the Champaign farmers market on Tuesday afternoons or custom order via her Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/BSweestestSpot/