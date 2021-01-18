Local author pens memoir, donates proceeds to charity

Local author Teressa Shelton has penned “The Sergeant’s Daughter” (She Writes Press), a coming of age memoir of courage, bravery, and perseverance.

In the book, Teressa boldly recounts her life growing up with her two sisters, a verbally and physically abusive father, and her mom who struggled to run interference in the face of punishment that Teressa and her sisters experienced growing up.

Teressa is donating the proceeds from the sale of this book to Central Illinois Foodbank and to Habitat for Humanity of Sangamon County. The book can be found on Amazon and at Hartfield Book Company in Monticello.

Central Illinois Foodbank, established in 1982, distributes 10 million pounds of food annually to over 160 food pantries, soup kitchens, residential programs and after-school programs in a 21-county region. Central Illinois Foodbank is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger relief organization. The mission of the Foodbank is to provide food, and develop awareness of and creative solutions for food insecurity.

Central Illinois Foodbank – Springfield, IL

http://www.centralilfoodbank.org