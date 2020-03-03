Llama Llama Pajama Party at Champaign Public Library

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

From pajama parties to ebooks, and motivational speakers… there’s a lot happening at the Champaign Public Library!

Upcoming Events:

Saturday, March 7 is our Llama Llama Pajama Party! Dress in your favorite PJs and enjoy crafts, activities, and games featuring Llama Llama, from the popular children’s books. There will also be a photo op with a very special guest!

On Wednesdays at 2 PM throughout the month, explore the world of ebooks and streaming media in a variety of interactive classes. Learn how to access library e-books and e-audiobooks on your favorite device. A full schedule of topics is available at the library’s web site.

This Thursday at 8 AM, local entrepreneur Mariah Madison will share tips on motivation and priority setting for business owners as part of our Start & Grow Your Business seminar series. Ms. Madison has launched several successful businesses, and she also serves as Vice President of the Champaign County Black Chamber of Commerce. It should be an inspiring session.

Books Worth Checking Out:

Oona Out of Order – Margarita Montimore

The Worst Best Man – Mia Sosa

Wife After Wife – Olivia Hayfield

And They Called It Camelot – Stephanie Marie Thornton