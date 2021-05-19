Live music returns to the ciStage: In Bloom

In Bloom is a laid back acoustic trio that plays a little bit of everything: Classic rock, Alternative, Country, Blues, and more! Bonnie (lead vocals) and Lucas (Guitar) come from various musical backgrounds and once they added Michael (Percussion) it was magic! Today they were kind enough to join us on the ciStage.

Upcoming Shows:

Friday, May 21 at Linden Bar & Grill in Linden, Indiana

Sunday, May 23 with Filthy Janes (part of Beatles Night at Boomerangs Bar and Grill_

Saturday, June 26th at Pour Bros in Champaign

https://www.facebook.com/3InBloom