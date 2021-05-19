Live music returns to the ciStage: In Bloom

In Bloom is a laid back acoustic trio that plays a little bit of everything: Classic rock, Alternative, Country, Blues, and more! Bonnie (lead vocals) and Lucas (Guitar) come from various musical backgrounds and once they added Michael (Percussion) it was magic! Today they were kind enough to join us on the ciStage.
Upcoming Shows:
- Friday, May 21 at Linden Bar & Grill in Linden, Indiana
- Sunday, May 23 with Filthy Janes (part of Beatles Night at Boomerangs Bar and Grill_
- Saturday, June 26th at Pour Bros in Champaign
https://www.facebook.com/3InBloom