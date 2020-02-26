Live Karaoke Band on City Center Stage

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Live Karaoke Band joins us at City Center as they prepare for their 16th Annual Show coming up on February 27 at Boomerangs. The show is from 7-10pm, it’s free to get in!

Here’s more from LKB:

We appear the last Thurs of every month at The Boom. Find more details on Facebook!

Over the past 16 years, LKB has had a lot of fun, including their time as house band for The Chicago Blackhawks – Rick Nielsen from Cheap Trick sat in and we got our picture in Rolling Stone!

-First band to ever perform during a White Sox game -Backing band for Tenacious D’s Kyle Gass

-Celebrities who have sang with us – Cy Young winner Cliff Lee, Jim Cornelison – Anthem singer for Blackhawks, Bears, and Jim McMahon from ’85 Bears

How LKB Works:

We project lyrics for singers on video screens, we run the show/singers, song lists, sign up.

Upcoming Events:

Red Hot Winter Mar 6/7, First Gig Rock Camp for Kids registration is open and camp fundraiser at Boomerangs: Beatles Night Sun Apr 5

