Little Theatre in Sullivan postpones all summer shows until 2021

Little Theatre on the Square in Sullivan, Illinois has been putting on shows for years…but, for now, any and all performances are on hold. It wouldn’t be easy for any business to survive such a hit, but it is especially difficult for a non-profit. Their summer series has been postponed until 2021, and the next show of any kind won’t likely be until the second week of October 2020.

In the interim, Executive Director John Stephens has been holding “office karaoke” on his Facebook page each day in order to raise a little money for the theatre. He even hosted a birthday concert for his birthday recently. To help the theatre continue beyond quarantine, you can make a donation via their website at http://www.thelittletheatre.org.