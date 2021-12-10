Little Red Hut Holiday Market

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

At the Little Red Hut we showcase a selection of our goods and those of like-minded local businesses – goods and gifts that are really well made and give meaningful, often seasonal experiences to peoples everyday. We are a design studio focusing on designing and fabrication of meaningful products and experiences.

We help create a more meaningful everyday by creating slow life goods that add beauty and life quality to peoples everyday.

We are not a regular retail store. We connect people with (mostly local) goods that add meaning and life quality to their everyday. These aren’t just gifts for the holidays or something cool – our goods have quality and depth that people tend to enjoy for a long time.

We have just built an all new Little Red Hut inside our space at 206 W Main Street in downtown Urbana. We would like to invite everyone to come and visit our beautiful Holiday Pop Up shop and see if they don’t find a special gift for their friends and family this Holiday Season.

The Little Red Hut is open Thursday – Sunday from 11 – 5 (We open already at 10 am on Saturday). Our Pop-Up is open until 12/19.

Little Red Hut by NORDEN at home

NORDEN at Home

206 W Main Street

61801 Urbana, IL