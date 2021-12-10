Little Red Hut Holiday Market

ciLiving.TV
Posted: / Updated:

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

At the Little Red Hut we showcase a selection of our goods and those of like-minded local businesses – goods and gifts that are really well made and give meaningful, often seasonal experiences to peoples everyday. We are a design studio focusing on designing and fabrication of meaningful products and experiences.

We help create a more meaningful everyday by creating slow life goods that add beauty and life quality to peoples everyday.

We are not a regular retail store. We connect people with (mostly local) goods that add meaning and life quality to their everyday. These aren’t just gifts for the holidays or something cool – our goods have quality and depth that people tend to enjoy for a long time.

We have just built an all new Little Red Hut inside our space at 206 W Main Street in downtown Urbana. We would like to invite everyone to come and visit our beautiful Holiday Pop Up shop and see if they don’t find a special gift for their friends and family this Holiday Season.

The Little Red Hut is open Thursday – Sunday from 11 – 5 (We open already at 10 am on Saturday). Our Pop-Up is open until 12/19.

Little Red Hut by NORDEN at home
NORDEN at Home
206 W Main Street
61801 Urbana, IL

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon