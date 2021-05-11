Lisa’s Hash Browns perfect for brunch

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Tweak it and Make it Your Own Lisa Lewey-Shields invites us into her home for brunch!

Lisa’s Hash Browns (WCIA Top Home Chef Competition)

1 bag Frozen Hash Browns

1 can of cream of chicken soup *

1 cup sour cream

1 small onion chopped

2 T melted butter

1 clove (not bulbs) garlic chopped**

salt and pepper to taste

Optional : Top with crushed corn flakes, potato chips or Ritz crackers

* I do not like cream of chicken so I use either cream of mushroom or cream of celery If I am making for a crowd like the show or for Christmas I will use 2 bags of hash browns and one of EACH of the soups….

** I LOVE garlic and onion so I add in more

*** Tweaking it with a recipe from Chicago you can add ½ tsp of ground thyme and ½ tsp of any herb blend of your choice ( rosemary, Italian, cumin, etc)

Mix all together except the optional topping. Place in 9x 13 sprayed baking dish. Then top. Bake at 350° for at least 1 hour unless putting in sprayed muffin cups and then bake 25-35 mins.

Mimosa

Mimosa (cocktail)

Drink composed of sparkling wine and citrus fruit juice

A mimosa cocktail is composed of Champagne – France, (or other sparkling wine Cava – Spain or Prosecco – Italy, more of the sweeter type) and chilled citrus juice, usually orange juice unless otherwise specified- cranberry or grapefruit or pineapple or a mixture of all ). It is traditionally served in a tall champagne flute at brunch, at weddings, or as part of business or first class service on some passenger railways and airlines. The mixing ratio of the “classic mimosa” differs based on the source

A traditional brunch beverage. Enjoy this light delight on Mother’s Day, Christmas, or any special occasion.

Ingredients

¾ cup champagne, chilled

¼ cup orange juice

Instructions

Mix three parts of your favorite sparkling white to one part of your favorite orange juice. Enjoy!

Overnight Ooey Gooey Baked French Toast

French Bread or Baguette – sliced into 1 inch slices

6 eggs

1 cup ½ & ½

1 cup 2% or whole milk (I have used another cup of ½&½)

1 t. vanilla

½ t. nutmeg

1 t. cinnamon

Spray bottom of 9×13 casserole dish with spray oil. Slice bread and place very tightly into casserole dish. Whisk the remaining ingredients together in a large bowl and pour mixture of remaining ingredients over the top of the sliced bread. (Bread must be tight as if not when you pour the egg mixture onto the bread, they will float.) Chill overnight.

Next morning:

Mix the following together:

½ cup brown sugar

3 T. melted butter (not margarine)

1-2 T. light Karo

Melt butter and add brown sugar and Karo. Mix. Spoon over bread and egg mixture.

Bake 45 mins at 350°

* You maybe wish to add blueberries, strawberries, peaches or pecans before baking.

Strawberry Lemonade Crescent Cream Puffs

Pillsbury Bake Off Site Make With Pillsbury Crescents

Ingredients

Crescent Puffs

4 1/2 teaspoons granulated sugar

2 teaspoons all-purpose flour

1 can (8 oz) refrigerated Pillsbury™ Original Crescent Rolls (8 Count)

4 large marshmallows, cut in half (from 12-oz package)

2 tablespoons butter, melted

Cream Puff Filling

2 oz cream cheese (from 8-oz package), softened

1/2 teaspoon lemon zest

2 1/2 teaspoons lemon juice

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1 1/2 cups frozen whipped topping, thawed (from 8-oz container)

2/3 cup sliced fresh strawberries

Additional powdered sugar, for sprinkling

Steps

Move oven racks to middle and lower positions. Heat oven to 375°F. Spray 8 regular-size muffin cups generously with cooking spray. In small bowl, mix granulated sugar and flour.

Separate dough into 8 triangles. Dip marshmallow half into melted butter; roll in sugar mixture. Place marshmallow on end with narrow tip, and roll up. Firmly pinch sides of dough so marshmallow is covered, pressing edges and seams of dough to seal completely.

Dip bottom half (with seam sides) into remaining melted butter; place buttered side down in muffin cup. Repeat for remaining dough and marshmallows.

Place large foil-lined cookie sheet on lower oven rack. Bake muffin pan on middle oven rack 10 to 14 minutes or until golden brown. Cool in pan 3 minutes. Loosen around edges of puffs with sharp knife or thin metal spatula, and carefully remove from muffin cups; transfer to cooling rack to cool completely, about 30 minutes.

In medium bowl, beat cream cheese, lemon zest, lemon juice and 1/2 cup powdered sugar with spoon until smooth. Stir in whipped topping. With serrated knife, cut baked puff in half horizontally, all the way through the center. Pipe or spoon about 3 tablespoons of the filling into bottom half of puff, top with strawberries and top half of puff; repeat for remaining puffs and filling. Sprinkle with powdered sugar before serving. Store loosely covered in refrigerator.

Sausage, Bacon, Egg, Cheese Casserole

1 lb sausage Browned and Drained

1 lb Bacon crispy and crumbled

8 eggs

2 cups milk or ½ & ½

½ tsp mustard

1 cup shredded cheese

2 slices bread – broken into pieces

Mix all together and bake in 9×9 sprayed casserole dish

350° for 45 mins. Can be prepared the night before baking and serving.

Reheats well.