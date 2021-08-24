LINK, WIC programs being utilized at C-U Farmers Markets

The seasonality of local food is incredibly important, especially those that want to support local farmers and food businesses. When shopping at farmers markets, or even at local grocery stores, it’s important to know what you can get in the area at the moment and where you might be able to find it.

The Land Connection deals with the entire food system from seed to supper plate and aims to build resiliency and increase knowledge throughout the entire chain. The Land Connection also runs the Champaign Farmers Market on Tuesday afternoons and the Urbana Market on Saturday mornings.

The Land Connection

206 N Randolph St., Suite 400

http://thelandconnection.org

