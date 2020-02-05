Lincoln Presidential Library’s Oral History Program reaches 1,000 interviews

Springfield, Ill. (WCIA)

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Oral History Program has recorded its 1,000th interview. It’s all part of a project that’s been in the works since 2006.

The interviews, totaling more than 2,900 hours of conversation, include the first hand accounts of veterans, farmers, activists, and politicians.

Among these memories are 275 interviews with Illinois veterans, 268 interviews regarding education, 215 on Illinois government and politics and 88 related to agriculture. Audio from every interview is available online at www.OralHistory.Illinois.gov, and many are accompanied by video, photos and full transcripts.

ciLiving Storyteller, Erin Valle, sits down with Director of Oral History, Dr. Mark Depue, to unpack how these personal stories unveil Illinois history.