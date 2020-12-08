Light Up Your World with Reading at The Urbana Free Library

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

The Urbana Free Library’s Winter Read program shares some new titles people might like to read over the winter.

Light Up Your World with Reading during The Urbana Free Library’s winter reading program, beginning December 13 and running through February 28. All ages can participate.



For Children through grade 5

• Each time you read 15 minutes, color a shape on the reading log. Prefer online? You can log your reading with the Beanstack Tracker app or at https://urbanafreelibrary.beanstack.org.

• You can read anything – books, graphic novels, magazines, listen to audiobooks, TumbleBooks, or have someone read to you.

• When you have colored all the shapes, return your reading log to the Children’s Question Desk to receive a free book!

• You may complete 2 logs to receive a total of 2 prizes. If you wish to use Curbside Pickup to get your prizes, contact the library by phone (217-367-4057).

For Teens 6th grade and higher

• Keep track of what you read online with the Beanstack Tracker app or at https://urbanafreelibrary.beanstack.org.

• Choose a free book from the prize cart for every 500 pages you read (win up to 2 prizes).

• Remember that eBooks, audiobooks, manga/graphic novels, and anything you read for school can all be included.

• Collect your prizes at the second floor Reference Desk. If you wish to use Curbside Pickup to get your prizes, contact the library by phone (217-367-4057).

For Adults

• Keep track of what you read online with the Beanstack Tracker app or at https://urbanafreelibrary.beanstack.org.

• Choose a free book from the prize cart for every 4 books you read (win up to 2 prizes).

• Remember that eBooks, audiobooks and comic/graphic novels can all be included on your log.

• Collect your prizes at the second floor Reference Desk. If you wish to use Curbside Pickup to get your prizes, contact the library by phone (217-367-4057).

If the Library building is closed due to the pandemic, you can pick up your reading prize by scheduling a Curbside Pickup appointment. Call the Library to learn how to select your prize and schedule an appointment.

Book prizes are funded by The Friends of the Urbana Free Library.

The Urbana Free Library

210 W. Green St.

Urbana, IL 61801

217-367-4057