Champaign, Ill.(WCIA)
Restoration Urban Ministries is hosting a Taking light to the Darkness Rally in West Side Park.
- Churches, social service groups, organizations, individuals
- speakers testimonies, prater leaders chili and crackers
In Service for 28 1/2 years
Motel gives sense of home
kitchen – cooking and classes
1.) Immediate Needs (Food, shelter, clothing, safety)
2.) Food Every Other week/Emergency
3.) Self-Sufficiency Program
4.) Free Clothing, Furniture, and household items
5.) Addiction Resources
6.) Minimal Counseling
7.) Worship
8.) C.E.R.E. (Business)
9.) Job Training
Light in the Darkness Rally November 13th in West Side Park from 4pm-7pm
Restoration Urban Ministries
217-355-2662
1213 Parkland Ct
Champaign, IL. 61821