Light in the Darkness Rally

ciLiving.TV
Posted: / Updated:

Champaign, Ill.(WCIA)

Restoration Urban Ministries is hosting a Taking light to the Darkness Rally in West Side Park.

  • Churches, social service groups, organizations, individuals
  • speakers testimonies, prater leaders chili and crackers

In Service for 28 1/2 years
Motel gives sense of home
kitchen – cooking and classes

1.) Immediate Needs (Food, shelter, clothing, safety)
2.) Food Every Other week/Emergency
3.) Self-Sufficiency Program
4.) Free Clothing, Furniture, and household items
5.) Addiction Resources
6.) Minimal Counseling
7.) Worship
8.) C.E.R.E. (Business)
9.) Job Training

Light in the Darkness Rally November 13th in West Side Park from 4pm-7pm

Restoration Urban Ministries
217-355-2662
1213 Parkland Ct
Champaign, IL. 61821

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon