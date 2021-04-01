Lifeline-Connect hosting May addiction recovery conference

After a three year hiatus, the Lifeline-Connect Recovery Conference is back: May 4th-6th. With sessions on addiction recovery, self-destructive behaviors, and how to love and not enable an addict, this conference is perfect for anyone with a loved one dealing with alcohol or drug addiction.

EVENT INFO:

Early Registration – Single Rate – $139 (ends April 15, 2021)

Registration includes: pre-conference training video viewing, all sessions, printed handouts, lunch on Wednesday, refreshments throughout day sessions and after session on Wednesday evening.

Group Rate (3+) – $100

General Registration – $159

For more information or to register for the conference, visit Lifeline Connect online.