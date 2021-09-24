Lifeline Connect “Funding the Dream” banquet features ciLiving’s Tim Sinclair

Tuesday, Sept 28th at the iHotel, Lifeline Connect presents “Funding the Dream.” This year’s keynote speaker is Tim Sinclair, co-host of ciLiving and public address announcer for the Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Fire and University of Illinois. While the event is now full, the entire evening will be streamed online at LifelineConnect.org and the Lifeline Facebook page.

Lifeline Connect is a residential recovery center for men battling life-controlling drug and alcohol addictions. This residential learning center provides a healthy and stable environment where men are able to focus on their recovery and receive the community support they need.

The 2021 “Funding the Dream” goal is $250,000, which is enough to provide for a full year of operation at Lifeline.