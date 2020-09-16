Life on the farm at Joy of Illinois

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA).

In the early 90s, one Champaign couple left the hustle and bustle of town to chase a dream.

Penny and Les Gioja moved to the country with the hope of teaching their children to become self-sufficient. The family raised their own animals and began growing their food.

When the homestead turned into a working farm, Joy of Illinois was born.

Today, the farm is home to ducks, hogs, geese, goats, sheep, and more. Customers come by to purchase everything from live animals to fresh eggs and goat milk.

ciLiving Storyteller, Erin Valle, paid Penny and Les a visit as they shared their story of life on the farm.

For more information on Joy of Illinois check out their website and Facebook page.