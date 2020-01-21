LIFE Clinic offered at Parkland College OTA

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Parkland College OTA program offers a free clinic called LIFE Clinic (which stands for Learning Information for Everyday) each spring.

This clinic is geared toward people with chronic conditions and we focus on habilitation rather than rehabilitation. This basically means we help people find and develop strategies or using equipment to lessen pain or to increase participation in daily tasks.

LIFE Clinic is free and is run by 2 OTA program faculty and 2-3 1st year students. It not only offers a service for the community, but it also provides the students with experience with interviewing clients and then problem solving a solution.

The program is client-focused. Through the initial interaction, the client discusses areas of difficulty using a structured interview lead by one faculty and one student.

The 1st year student works closely with the faculty to develop a plan to address the client’s needs/interests. This can include strategies to complete a task, education on body mechanics specific to the situation, and quite often an opportunity to develop and fabricate a device to help the client.

LIFE Clinic is free and is offered at a convenient location in the Health Professions building on Mattis.

We are not in competition with healthcare facilities since we are working with people with chronic conditions and they are no longer receiving OT services.

LIFE Clinic starts January 28th.