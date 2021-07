Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

Mahomet Junior High School student, Lexi Tieffel, is back on our CI Stage!

Lexi receives lessons at Champaign School of Music and has also had a recital at Art In Motion in June. She has been invited to perform at Mahomet Music Festival on August 28th at 1 on Second stage and is excited about that.

She also serves on the worship team for church at First Christian.

She has a YouTube channel for people to check out LoudmouthLexi on YouTube.