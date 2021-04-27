Lexi Finke shares Paleo Coconut Shrimp with Sriracha Honey Glaze

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Guest Chef, Lexi Finke, is back with a delicious Paleo friendly dish.

Paleo Coconut Shrimp

3/4-1 pound fresh shrimp tails removed

1/2 cup almond flour

1/3 cup finely shredded coconut flakes check labels for no added sugar

1 tsp garlic powder

2 eggs lightly beaten

1/4 tsp paprika

1/4 tsp sea salt

1 tbsp toasted sesame oil for cooking

For Sriracha Honey Glaze

3 tbsp coconut aminos

3 tbsp sriracha check for labels for added sugar

3 tbsp honey

1/2 tbsp rice vinegar white wine vinegar works too

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp toasted sesame oil

1/4 tsp black pepper

For the full recipe, visit Lexi’s website HERE.

“While I love all aspects of health and wellness, I know most about cooking & creating recipes. My goal is to create recipes that are nourishing and good for you, while still being delicious. I draw most of my inspiration from creating classic ‘comfort food’ in a new, healthier way with real ingredients. My goal is to create healthy recipes that inspire people to try new foods and look at healthy living in a new way!”

