Lexi Finke shares Paleo Coconut Shrimp with Sriracha Honey Glaze

Guest Chef, Lexi Finke, is back with a delicious Paleo friendly dish.

Paleo Coconut Shrimp

  • 3/4-1 pound fresh shrimp tails removed
  • 1/2 cup almond flour
  • 1/3 cup finely shredded coconut flakes check labels for no added sugar
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • 2 eggs lightly beaten
  • 1/4 tsp paprika
  • 1/4 tsp sea salt
  • 1 tbsp toasted sesame oil for cooking

For Sriracha Honey Glaze

  • 3 tbsp coconut aminos
  • 3 tbsp sriracha check for labels for added sugar
  • 3 tbsp honey
  • 1/2 tbsp rice vinegar white wine vinegar works too
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • 1 tsp toasted sesame oil
  • 1/4 tsp black pepper

“While I love all aspects of health and wellness, I know most about cooking & creating recipes. My goal is to create recipes that are nourishing and good for you, while still being delicious. I draw most of my inspiration from creating classic ‘comfort food’ in a new, healthier way with real ingredients. My goal is to create healthy recipes that inspire people to try new foods and look at healthy living in a new way!”

