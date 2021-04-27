Lexi Finke shares Paleo Coconut Shrimp with Sriracha Honey Glaze

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Guest Chef, Lexi Finke, is back with a delicious Paleo friendly dish.
Paleo Coconut Shrimp
- 3/4-1 pound fresh shrimp tails removed
- 1/2 cup almond flour
- 1/3 cup finely shredded coconut flakes check labels for no added sugar
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 2 eggs lightly beaten
- 1/4 tsp paprika
- 1/4 tsp sea salt
- 1 tbsp toasted sesame oil for cooking
For Sriracha Honey Glaze
- 3 tbsp coconut aminos
- 3 tbsp sriracha check for labels for added sugar
- 3 tbsp honey
- 1/2 tbsp rice vinegar white wine vinegar works too
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp toasted sesame oil
- 1/4 tsp black pepper
For the full recipe, visit Lexi’s website HERE.
“While I love all aspects of health and wellness, I know most about cooking & creating recipes. My goal is to create recipes that are nourishing and good for you, while still being delicious. I draw most of my inspiration from creating classic ‘comfort food’ in a new, healthier way with real ingredients. My goal is to create healthy recipes that inspire people to try new foods and look at healthy living in a new way!”
Be sure to like Lexi on Instagram!