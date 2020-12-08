Letters Home: Remembering Christmas during WWII

Cissna Park, Ill. (WCIA)



Storyteller Erin Valle interviews John F. Bruns.

The Cissna Park local–best known for his blog 70 Years Ago–has transcribed hundreds of letters as well as a diary from his father’s time in WWII.

Charles “Chick” Bruns served with the 3rd Division, 10th Engineer Battalion throughout WWII. He was active during the invasions of North Africa, Italy, Sicily, France and Germany.

Bruns spent three Christmases away from home from 1942-1944. He wrote to his family each year, making sure to tell mom he made it to mass and shared stories of makeshift dinners and Christmas trees.

John reads his father’s letters in the following video:

Bruns ended military service on August 15, 1945 at the rank of Technical Sargent. He passed away in September of 2017 at the age of 98.

To view John’s book, Your Son, “Chick”: The WWII Letters of Charles “Chick” Bruns click HERE.