Excitement is building around Divine Consign as they’re getting ready for they’re bi-annual sale. Score great deals on gently used women’s clothes, shoes and accessories.

Divine Consign provides an opportunity to shop a fabulous selection of trendy women’s designer clothing and accessories without feeling guilty. There is something for everyone – for women of all ages and sizes at Divine Consign. Get your girlfriends together for a unique shopping experience you won’t want to miss. Quality items at great prices! No fee to attend.

Becoming a consignor with Divine Consign is easy and beneficial to you and your pocketbook. You can recycle your wardrobe, earn extra money and shop for great deals! Consignors earn a base of 60% of their sales (minus a consignor fee of $10) with a potential to earn up to 75% and waive your consignor fee with specific volunteer shifts during the sale. All you need to do is register, tag your items, drop them off and your check will be mailed 2 weeks following the sale.

In between sizes and need a boost in your wardrobe?

Are you looking for maternity clothes?

Do you need something to wear for a special occasion that you may only wear once?

Divine Consign also connects local businesses with women in the area. Provide a product sample, business promotion, special offer or advertisement to be included in our gift bags. Our first 300 shoppers will receive a gift bag.

