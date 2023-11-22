Champaign-Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Health Alliance™️ offers a host of affordable health plans that help you stay healthy and active. As part of Carle Health, Charles Joujoute, Consumer Sales Manager at Health Alliance joins us with information about the open enrollment period, such as deadlines, what’s available, and community resources to help guide you and answer your questions.



Why is the Individual open enrollment period important?

During the open enrollment period, people who don’t get health insurance through an employer can enroll in an individual or family health plan, change to a different plan or renew their current plan from a private insurer like Health Alliance™️ or from the public Marketplace.

If you have employer-based health insurance this open enrollment period does not apply to you.

When is the open enrollment period for 2024 health insurance coverage?

The open enrollment period for 2024 individual or family (non-group) health plans began on November 1, 2023, and runs through January 15, 2024.

For coverage to be effective on January 1, 2024 participants must enroll by the original December 15, 2023 deadline. Coverage will be effective February 1, 2024 for those enrolling after December 15 but by the January 15 extended deadline. Once the OEP is over, a new health insurance plan can only be purchased if a person experiences a qualifying major life change.

Who is OEP for?

Individuals meeting the following criteria can take advantage of the OEP for their personal or family health insurance needs:

Not on Medicare.

Not covered at work.

Not covered by parents’ plan (through age 26).

What should be considered when selecting a healthcare plan?

Factors to consider when selecting an individual healthcare plan include:

What doctors you anticipate needing next year.

Which health plans include your choice for physicians and medical facilities.

How much you can afford to spend on healthcare expenses.

Based on your needs, consider your average monthly cost when including premiums, deductibles, co-payments and other out-of-pocket expenses.

What services, medical equipment or prescriptions you may need in 2024. Check to see that your specific prescriptions are covered and how they are covered.

Are individual health plans affordable?

Health Alliance™️ offers a host of affordable health plans that help you stay healthy and active plus our team helps determine if you may be eligible for cost-sharing assistance or premium tax credits to help lower your monthly premium.

Once people choose the plan that best meets their needs and their budget, what can they expect from Health Alliance?

Virtual health coverage available 24/7.

Over-the-counter discount program.

Care coordination and health coaching.

Access to Hally®️, the mobile app to help you navigate your coverage anytime and receive helpful health and wellness tools, tips and tricks.

How do people get more information or sign-up during the Open Enrollment period?

Let our team help you find answers to even the simplest insurance questions. Every question is important when it comes to choosing the best health plan for your needs. Call Health Alliance at (877) 686-1168. Go to HealthAlliance.org. Contact your local agent.

More about Health Alliance.

Our health plans offer comprehensive coverage for individuals, families, employers and employees. We also offer Medicare plans for eligible individuals. As part of Carle Health, we bring together resources, technologies and knowledge from across our entire organization. We also share efficiencies that better serve our patients and health plan members. Our interconnectivity helps us focus on improving health at the community level. We go beyond providing care when it’s needed and help people stay healthy, avoiding future hospital stays.

In 2014, we expanded our vision of community-focused care. We created an integrated health system with Confluence Health in north central Washington. Health Alliance Northwest™️ offers employer group and individual Medicare Advantage plans with the same simple promise: Improve people’s lives through the right care, at the right time, for the right cost.

We keep healthcare decisions where they belong: between patients and doctors. We partner with local doctors and hospitals to provide comprehensive coverage to over 234,166 individuals, families and employers.

