Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Logan McHone, Marketing Specialist at Blain’s Farm & Fleet joins ciLiving with crucial information on preparing your vehicle for the fall season.

Logan emphasizes the importance of Fall car care and why preparing your vehicle for the Fall season is crucial when focusing on safety and vehicle longevity. He brings a tire to point out how to gauge tire tread depth. Along with a tire pressure gauge, a car battery, wiper blades, windshield wiper fluid, a headlight restoration kit, and so much more to help inform you on car care for the changing seasons!

Tips to consider:

Tire Care: check your tire tread depth and inspect for signs of wear, such as bulges and bald spots. Adjust tire pressure to recommended levels, as it tends to drop in colder temperatures. Discover top tire brands and find a wide selection of tires, including car tires, trailer tires, farm tires, lawn mower and golf cart tires, and ATV tires. Take advantage of their wheel alignment service to enhance handling and prevent excessive tire wear.

Battery Inspection: Examine battery connections to ensure they are secure, clean, and free from corrosion. Assess the condition of your vehicle’s battery and charging system, especially with winter approaching. Explore a range of batteries, including car batteries, commercial and farm batteries, as well as lawn and garden, powersport, and marine batteries.

HVAC System and Visibility: Inspect the heating, venting, and cooling (HVAC) system to ensure comfort and safety. Check your wiper blades to ensure they are in good condition and won’t hinder visibility. Replace wiper blades that are cracked, torn, or leave streaks on your windshield. Verify the level of windshield wiper fluid as well.



Brake System: Have your brake system thoroughly assessed, including a road test for any braking symptoms. Inspect the condition and level of brake fluid, as well as the master cylinder. If necessary, consider brake replacement and installation services.



Lighting: Ensure all your vehicle’s lights, including headlights, taillights, brake lights, fog lights, and hi-beams, are functioning correctly. Check the clarity of light lenses and clean them if they appear cloudy, as this impacts visibility. Explore headlight restoration solutions if needed.





Blain’s Farm & Fleet of Urbana

2701 N Cunningham Ave, Urbana, IL 61802

http://farmandfleet.com



Social Media Links

https://www.facebook.com/BlainsFarmandFleet;

https://twitter.com/FarmandFleet;

https://www.instagram.com/blainsfarmandfleet/;

https://www.tiktok.com/;