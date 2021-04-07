Let Best Western Plus help you plan the wedding of your dreams

Arcola, Ill. (WCIA)

It is engagement season. So many people got engaged at the holidays and hearing Valentine’s Day and the planning has begun. We’re checking out the Best Western in Arcola to see how they can help brides and grooms plan their big day.

What’s changed since Covid? What’s the same ?

Instinct is to wait and see what happens with shut down again?! But we’re seeing the trends across the nation are bookings are back to somewhat normal. Don’t wait until a few months before your date and expect your chosen wedding date to be available

Wedding etiquette:

These are small businesses . So do you want ask your florist or caterer if they can give you a discount because you are planning a wedding in the middle of a pandemic. That is not the current economic status. And it is really hurtful to the small businesses who lost entire year of revenue.