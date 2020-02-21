Lemon-Ups Lemon Blueberry Parfait Recipe

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Girl Scout Cookies sales are happening now! Besides eating them straight from the box, did you know you could create delicious recipes using the beloved cookies? Today with help from local girl scouts we are making lemon Blueberry Parfaits!

LEMON-UPS LEMON BLUEBERRY PARFAIT

Ingredients:

One small pkg (3.4 or 3.5 oz) instant lemon pudding and pie filling

1 and 1/2 cups whipped topping divided

2 cups cold milk

1/2 cup fresh blueberries

3/4 pkg (about 21) Girl Scout Lemon-Ups cookies

Leave 8 or 9 whole cookies to decorate desserts with, and crush the remaining 12 cookies into cookie crumbs

Directions:

Prepare lemon pudding as directed: with a whisk or electric mixer, blend together the pudding mix and two cups milk on low speed for about about two minutes. Let set for five minutes.

In a separate bowl, stir together with a spoon, one cup pudding and 1/2 cup whipped topping

Using two to four clear dessert cups, layer the ingredients into each cup as follows:

Lemon pudding

Cookie crumbs

Pudding/whipped topping mixture

Blueberries

Lemon pudding

Cookie crumbs

Pudding/whipped topping mixture

Blueberries

Whipped topping

Top with blueberry and cookie crumbs

Just before serving insert two or three whole cookies near the edges

Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Note: recipe makes two to four servings, depending on the size of your dessert cups. Clear stemmed glasses, such as wine glasses, make for a great presentation.

