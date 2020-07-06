Lemon Meringue Pie with Jen Lask

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Jen Lask is back with a delicious recipe for Lemon Meringue Pie!
CHEWS AND NEWS: LEMON MERINGUE PIE
EQUIPMENT
• Stand mixer
INGREDIENTS
Filling
• 1/4 cup corn starch
• 3/4 cup granulated sugar
• 1/4 tsp salt
• 1 1/2 cups water divided
• 2 small lemons juiced and zested
• 2 tbs butter
• 4 egg yolks
Meringue
• 4 egg whites
• 6 tbs granulated sugar
• pinch of salt
Pie Crust
• 1 frozen pie crust
INSTRUCTIONS
Pie Crust
- Follow frozen pie crust’s instructions for preparation. Set aside to cool down once baked.
Filling
- Bring 1 1/4 cups of water to a boil.
- In a separate medium sauce pan, whisk sugar, corn starch and salt. Add 1/4 cup of cold water. Place on stove on medium heat.
- Gradually add boiling water to the above mixture.
- Cook until mixture thickens and turns opaque. Continuously beat to make it smooth.
- Add rind and juice of two small lemons.
- Melt and stir in butter.
- Whisk in egg yolks.
- Bring to a boil, stirring constantly until filling thickens.
- Remove from heat and pour into baked pie shell.
Meringue
- Whip egg whites on medium speed with a pinch of salt until foamy.
- Slowly add sugar to the mix. Do not stop mixing or lower the speed.
- Whip until stiff peaks form.
- Spread over the pie and make sure to seal the edges at the crust.
- Bake in oven 15-20 minutes or until meringue is golden brown. NOTE: every oven is different, so keep an eye on the meringue.
- Remove from oven, let it cool for a few minutes at room temperature, then place it in the fridge to continue cooling down until you’re ready to serve it.
NOTES
IMPORTANT: In order to make sure the filling and meringue seal together, it’s important to make the meringue as soon as the hot filling is poured into the pie, before it has too much time to cool down.