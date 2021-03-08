“Legends in Concert” featuring Logan Kirby

Covington, IN. (WCIA)

On Saturday, March 20th Logan Kirby will be doing a one night only show “Legends in Concert” featuring the music of Johnny Cash, Buddy Holly, Roy Orbison, Jerry Lee Lewis, Frankie Valli, and Elvis Presley. He will be backed by the Stone Creek Band. Doors open at 7:00 and the show starts at 8:00. Concessions will be available and dancefloor will be open! Go to beefhouserolls.com or call 217-499-5355 for reservations.

Also in April at the Beef House will be “Blessed Assurance” featuring Kena Clark and friends. An uplifting array of gospel favorites, hymn and popular Americana tunes will be performed by a group of talented vocalists as they pair up to do solos, duets, and quartets. That’s April 15-18. Go to beefhouserolls.com or call 217-499-5355 for reservations.