Located in the small town of Sadorus, Illinois and inspired by great neighborhood bars everywhere, Big Buford’s strives to make sure the food is hot, the drinks are cold and that coming to visit is like popping home to see friends both old and new.

They serve everything from giant tenderloins to great burgers to Philly cheesesteaks. And their motto is, “If you leave hungry, it’s your own fault.” Everything is cooked to order and they offer a salad bar 5 days a week.

Big Bufords

620 Schrock Drive

Arcola, IL 61010

https://www.bufordspub.com