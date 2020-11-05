Learn to photograph local art on this Urbana walking tour

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Looking for something to do this weekend? You might as well take advantage of the beautiful fall weather and get outside.

Check out this safe, socially distanced option from Small Press Fest:

Learn photography tips and photograph local art in downtown Urbana with artist Nika Lucks!

Starting point:

12:45 PM Check-In: Meet in the hallway of Common Ground Food Co-op in Lincoln Square. There will be a temperature check. Participants must wear a mask and follow safety guidelines.

1:00 PM: Walking tour starts. Participants will move to various sculptures and murals in Urbana. Please bring a camera (phone or professional). No experience needed.

Sculptures and Murals:

Hosta Takeover/ Beth Darling

The City of Urbana Building

Urbana Transfiguration (Light in the Garden)/ Nathan Westerman

Victory Park 1000 E. Green St.

Urbana Ice Pops/Craig Gray

The Boneyard Creek Griggs St.

Sipyard

204 W. Main St.

Vibrant Public Mural/Carlie Upchurch

123 Main St.

2:00 PM: Walking tour ends