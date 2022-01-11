Learn how to build an effective and efficient nonprofit board at Board Boot Camp with Community Foundation of East Central Illinois

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Established in 1972, Community Foundation of East Central Illinois has distributed nearly $22 million in charitable grants to more than 450 nonprofit organizations working to improve the quality of life in communities throughout the area. These charitable distributions include designated and undesignated gifts from endowments, field of interest funds, Donor-Advised funds and scholarships.

We promote philanthropy in an impartial, unbiased, ethical way, with a commitment to inclusiveness, and we bring together people and resources to identify and address present and emerging community needs.

We steward more than 180 funds and its total assets have grown from $1,300 in 1972 to more than $32 million today. The Foundation distributes more than $1.5 million annually to nonprofit organizations providing vital services and enrichment to residents living in east central Illinois.

We assist other not-for-profit organizations by offering support, resources and training through our Center for Nonprofit Excellence.

We help donors satisfy their philanthropic goals. We provide convenient and flexible giving vehicles to serve donors. We believe everyone should experience the joy of making a meaningful contribution to the community.

We use endowments as perpetual tools to provide steady support for charitable needs. We encourage unrestricted endowments because they meet the needs of future generations. We assist communities and organizations in building endowments to secure their continued success. We counsel donors and their advisors to choose a planned giving solution that makes a lasting difference.

We make grants based on the greatest needs in the community. We reflect the diversity of our community through our choices of grants, staff, volunteers, programs and initiatives. We select board, staff and volunteers with the talent and expertise required to efficiently and effectively achieve our long-term objectives. We insist on maintaining the highest standards in donor relationships, fund stewardship and promotion of philanthropy.

We are a nonprofit, but do not fundraise through annual giving. We want to be careful not to be viewed as competitors of the nonprofits we serve. We work with donors to establish funds to support their favorite nonprofits, perpetually.

We are celebrating our 50th anniversary this year. We are also offering a Board Bootcamp February 23, focusing on building an effective and efficient nonprofit boards.

Community Foundation of East Central Illinois

217-359-0125

307 W. University Ave., Champaign, IL 61820

http://www.cfeci.org