Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

LEAP and Frontline Staff Trainings (disability awareness trainings) offered to Champaign county businesses free of charge

Help Champaign County businesses be more disability inclusive with their hiring.

What types of jobs do your consumers have?

We want people to know that people with disabilities can work in various jobs in the community. It isn’t just one type of job. It really is a wide range when it comes to job placements.

We help place jobseekers with disabilities into jobs out in the community.

Our organizations realized that DSC and Community Choices coming together to offer disability awareness trainings (LEAP and Frontline Staff Trainings) to Champaign County businesses was a need in the community. The trainings are a collaboration between DSC and Community Choices, so different perspectives are provided to the businesses that complete the LEAP training and or Frontline Staff Trainings.

We are always offering the LEAP and or Frontline Staff trainings to Champaign County businesses at their convenience. We can offer the trainings on Zoom or in-person.

The newest promotion we have available to businesses and to jobseekers with disabilities is the Champaign County Directory of Disability-Inclusive Employers. More information on the directory below… We would like most of the segment to be about the directory if possible.

All employers in Champaign County are eligible to register for the directory. Similar to the LEAP training, a business doesn’t need to be currently hiring. By signing up, the employers express a long-term desire to hire qualified people with disabilities. The directory will be a public means of identifying inclusive employers. This will give jobseekers with disabilities a list of inclusive employers when looking for employment opportunities. The directory will state the following information about an employer: name of business, number of employees, website, help wanted page, email address, phone number and if they’ve completed the Frontline Staff or LEAP trainings with DSC and Community Choices. The directory will also benefit employers as well. On the directory we will provide guidance on your hiring practices from an accessibility perspective. Topics discussed could include: recruitment practices, applications, interview processes, and website accessibility.

Finally, we’ve teamed up with additional organizations in the area that are experts in other disability topics. The organizations allowed us to add their information to the directory. The organizations are providing free trainings for those that would like further their education on additional disability topics.

DSC

1304 W. Bradley Ave. Champaign, IL 61821

http://dsc-illinois.org