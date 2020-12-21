Last minute gift ideas with Itty Bitty Fashion Trunk

Springfield, Ill. (WCIA)

The Itty Bitty Fashion Trunk is a women’s clothing boutique that focuses comfy, casual clothing for the everyday woman. We started out as a mobile boutique in 2015, traveling to events around the central Illinois area. In November of 2017 we planted roots at our current brick and mortar location in downtown Springfield. We have since sold the truck and we only operate out of our brick and mortar shop.

We really focus on bringing a unique assortment of clothing and accessories to our customers. We try to carry brands that you can’t find everywhere.

Since the pandemic we offer personal shopping, curbside pick up and local home delivery if customers are interested. We are also working on getting our online sales up and running from our website.

Itty Bitty Fashion Trunk

403 East Adams Street, Springfield, IL 62701