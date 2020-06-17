Last-minute, creative gift ideas for Father’s Day

Looking for the perfect gift for dad this year? Get a custom yard sign just in time for Father’s Day from Starkey Banners and Signs. (However, the order deadline is Thursday!)

Simply visit them on Facebook and choose which sign to add your Dad’s photo to…

-Grilling Dad

-Vader Dad

-Super Dad

…or order the Basic Sign with no photo.

All signs are $29 plus tax, weatherproof, made of durable corrugated plastic, and come with a metal H stand.

Starkey Banners and Signs (& Balloons too)

217-202-7756

202 S. Main St

PO Box 159

Gifford IL 61847