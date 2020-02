Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Library and the League of Women Voters of Champaign County are collaborating on a special event on March 3 for Women's History Month and as part of the 100th Anniversary of the founding of the League of Women Voters. • There will be cake and speakers at 6:15 pm (both mayors will be there) • Then at 7 pm we'll have a discussion of the book The Woman's Hour about the struggle for women to get the vote.