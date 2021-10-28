Is your old plumbing infrastructure showing signs of failing or deterioration? Are problems arising in the yard, under a street, or under your home?

With the right experience and technology, Lanz Drain Cleaning & Underground Solutions offers recommendations to rehabilitate and preserve a line before it requires a full rip and replace.

From the original phone call, to resolving the drain back up, to inspecting the line and system, Lanz can offer solutions and discuss how the Underground team can help.

No hassles, zero expectation.

Lanz will provide the complete profile to the customer and allow them to decide.

Lanz Drain Cleaning & Underground Solutions

217-355-5512

2718 Hundman Drive

Champaign IL 61822

http://www.lanzinc.com