Land Connection wrapping outdoor farmers market, preparing for indoor

The opening of the Champaign-Urbana Winter Farmers Market is only a month away, which means the outdoor market in Champaign has just a few weeks remaining. Head downtown on Tuesdays during October for seasonal produce including squash of every shape, color and size, garlic and apples.

Champaign Farmers Market – Tuesdays from 3pm to 6pm (thru October) in Downtown Champaign

Champaign-Urbana Winter Farmers Market – Saturdays from 8am to 12pm (beginning 11/6) at Lincoln Square Mall in Urbana

For more details, visit The Land Connection online at https://www.thelandconnection.org.