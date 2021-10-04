Land Connection wrapping outdoor farmers market, preparing for indoor

ciLiving.TV
Posted: / Updated:

The opening of the Champaign-Urbana Winter Farmers Market is only a month away, which means the outdoor market in Champaign has just a few weeks remaining. Head downtown on Tuesdays during October for seasonal produce including squash of every shape, color and size, garlic and apples.

Champaign Farmers Market – Tuesdays from 3pm to 6pm (thru October) in Downtown Champaign

Champaign-Urbana Winter Farmers Market – Saturdays from 8am to 12pm (beginning 11/6) at Lincoln Square Mall in Urbana

For more details, visit The Land Connection online at https://www.thelandconnection.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon