Land Connection preparing for busy farmers market season

Outdoor farmers market season is almost here, and there is a lot of new information and resources for the Champaign-Urbana community to take advantage of. Thankfully, The Land Connection has put all of those details in one place…so you won’t miss a thing.

The Land Connection manages year-round farmers markets in Champaign-Urbana and works to increase food access throughout the local community while helping to strengthen local farm and food businesses. They’ve recently changed their social tags to the “Champaign-Urbana Farmers Markets” (@CUFarmersMarkets) and started a newsletter for all C-U Farmers Market news (called “The CUrrant”), which you can sign up for at the website below.

