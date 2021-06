Two weekly Farmers Markets are up an running this summer in Central Illinois. One in Urbana, the other in Champaign. Check out the details below:

Champaign Farmer’s Market – every Tuesday from 3pm-6pm downtown at Neil and Washington

Urbana Market at the Square – every Saturday from 7am-12pm at Lincoln Square Mall

The Land Connection

206 North Randolph Street, Suite 400

Champaign, IL 61820

www.thelandconnection.org | 217-840-2128