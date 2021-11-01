Land Connection excited for return of winter farmers market

The Land Connection now operates farmers markets (almost) year-round in Champaign-Urbana…including the Winter Farmers Market at Lincoln Square Mall in Urbana. This market is open Saturdays (starting November 6th) from 8am to noon.

To stay on top of all that the Champaign-Urbana farmers market and local food scene has to offer, make sure to sign up for Land Connection’s newsletter “The CUrrant” and follow Champaign-Urbana Farmers Markets on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

