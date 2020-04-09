Lake Land College transitions seamlessly to virtual learning

As the warnings over COVID-19 began getting more and more serious, some of the first organizations that began taking action were colleges and universities. Classes were moved online, students were sent home, and the age of “virtual learning” was launched.

One such school that took immediate action was Lake Land College in Mattoon. Within a matter of days, administrators and professors transitioned from traditional classrooms to eLearning practices. And while the process has been a smooth one, there has certainly been an impact on staff and students alike.

Lake Land President Josh Bullock and student trustee Shelbie Kile joined us to talk about it.

